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Man who killed wife in central Delhi over dowry held from Kolkata

Delhi Police arrested a husband in Kolkata for allegedly strangling his wife over dowry demands, days after her body was found in a bedbox.

Published on: May 15, 2026 05:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi: Days after a 28-year-old newlywed woman’s decomposed body was found in a bedbox at her rented accommodation in central Delhi’s Nabi Karim, the Delhi Police on Thursday said they have arrested the woman’s husband from Kolkata in connection with the case.

Police said that on the intervening night of May 6 and 7, the couple fought over the dowry, and the accused strangled her to death (Photo for representation)

Police said, according to preliminary investigation, on the intervening night of May 6 and 7, the couple fought over the dowry, and the accused strangled her to death.

“Multiple CCTVs were checked, and the victim’s call details were analysed. Informers and technical surveillance provided the information of the accused boarding a train to Kolkata,” said DCP (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh. “He was nabbed from the Karaya area in Kolkata from his acquaintance’s house on Wednesday,” the officer added.

The DCP said the accused confessed to murdering his wife during interrogation.

“He revealed that he was upset after his wife told him that her family can’t afford to buy the items he is demanding. He strangled her.”

The accused had sold his wife’s mobile to fund his train fare to Kolkata. A post-mortem report is still awaited.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Man who killed wife in central Delhi over dowry held from Kolkata
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Man who killed wife in central Delhi over dowry held from Kolkata
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