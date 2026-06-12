The work of ₹252 crore Mango-Sakchi flyover has hit a roadblock with Mango Municipal Corporation (MMC) ‘forgetting’ to formally apply for forest land transfer for ramp construction and road widening even as the forest department has given all required clearances for the ₹936.26 crore 10.5 km flyover on NH 33, officials said on Friday.

Mango flyover stuck as MMC fails to apply for forest land transfer; all clear for NH 33 flyover

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The revelation came to the fore during a meeting Jamshedpur (West) MLA Saryu Roy with Jamshedpur, Dalma and Seraikela-Kharsawan divisional forest officer (DFO) Saba Alam Ansari on Thursday.

“The DFO told me that they are ready to transfer forest land required for the ramps and road widening near Payal Talkies for the 2-lane flyover but MMC has shockingly failed to formally apply for the forest land so far. I call upon the MMC authorities to immediately upload it’s application on the forest department’s ‘Parivesh’ portal in due format for transfer of required forest land so that people of Mango can be made free of frequent jams,” Saryu Roy said on Friday.

DFO Ansari said they had given all clearance to the Pardih-Baliguma 4-lane flyover but MMC had not duly applied for forest land transfer as on date.

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{{^usCountry}} “We have already sent two reminders to MMC but they have failed to complete the required process for applying for transfer of forest land on the ‘Parivesh’ portal. MMC is solely responsible for the delay in the crucial project. As for the 4-lane flyover on NH 33, we have already given all the forest clearances whereas the permission from the Wildlife Board has also been cleared,” Ansari told HT on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have already sent two reminders to MMC but they have failed to complete the required process for applying for transfer of forest land on the ‘Parivesh’ portal. MMC is solely responsible for the delay in the crucial project. As for the 4-lane flyover on NH 33, we have already given all the forest clearances whereas the permission from the Wildlife Board has also been cleared,” Ansari told HT on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, Union MoS for coal and mines Satish Chandra Dubey said in a public meeting here on Wednesday that the flyover on NH 33 would be completed by end of 2026 or early 2027 if the state government transferred the forest land at the earliest. He had also made an on-the-spot inspection of the flyover work.

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The Mango-Sakchi flyover is part of a three-way elevated corridor project. The other part of it will connect Dimna turnaround directly with Sakchi, work of which is expected to be completed by August 2026.