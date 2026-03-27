Manipur: Arms, explosives recovered in Churachandpur after attack on forces

Security forces in Manipur have recovered arms, ammunition and explosives, including a 4kg improvised explosive device (IED), following an exchange of fire with suspected militants in Churachandpur district, officials said on Friday. Security tightened outside the residence of Henlianthang Thanglet, the chairman of the Kuki-Zo Council, in Churachandpur. (ANI)

The recovery follows an attack allegedly carried out by suspected armed Kuki militants targeting security forces in Phougakchao Awang Leikai in Bishnupur district.

Officials said the attack occurred at around 11.40pm on Wednesday when armed militants, allegedly belonging to a Kuki group, opened fire from Phouljang/Gothol in Churachandpur district and nearby areas. Some bullets landed near a security forces’ camp in Phougakchao Awang Leikai, triggering a retaliatory exchange of gunfire that lasted about 30 minutes.

No casualties were reported in the incident. Subsequently, joint security forces launched a search operation on Thursday in S Nabil, Loilamkot and adjoining hill areas of Churachandpur district where the firing had taken place.

During the operation, personnel recovered a 4kg IED, one PEK (plastic explosive kirkee) bomb, four other explosives, two single-barrel rifles and 12-bore ammunition.

Meanwhile, police have arrested five individuals and detained 27 others after an irate mob allegedly vandalised and set fire to a Tata Winger used by security personnel in Churachandpur district, officials said.

The incident took place a few hours before the militant attack on the same day.

According to a police statement, those arrested and detained were involved in attacking, vandalising and burning the vehicle at Tuibong Bazaar in Churachandpur on Wednesday night.

Officials said several security personnel were seriously injured during the confrontation, and multiple vehicles used by the forces were damaged.

Police also arrested an active cadre of the Kuki National Front (KNF), a militant group under suspension of operations. The accused was identified as Jamtinlen Haokip (34) from K Salbung village in Churachandpur district.

A 9mm pistol along with a magazine was seized from his possession.

A video circulating on social media purportedly shows a protester brandishing a pistol and shouting at security forces at Tuibong. In the same video, the individual is later seen being apprehended by security personnel.