Manipur: Bomb explodes near Imphal international airport

An explosion was reported near Imphal international airport in Manipur near the gate of territorial army camp on Sunday around 11.55am, officials said.

No casualties have been reported, officials said. (HT File Photo)

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Based on CCTV footage, officials said an unknown individual planted the bomb around 11.34am near the camp’s main gate, 1km away along NH-2, Tiddim Road, under the jurisdiction of Singjamei police station.

Officials said the person was seen fleeing toward Bishnupur district on a blue scooter. A case has been registered at the concerned police station.

Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), a banned underground outfit, claimed responsibility for the blast in a statement signed by M. Punshiba Meitei, its secretary of the information and public relations department.

In its statement, the outfit said it planted a “smart IED [improvised explosive device]” against those imposing bandh, blockade and shutdown that affect daily wage earners, students, and the public.

Also Read:Manipur: Family accepts bodies of minors killed in a bomb blast after 25 days

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{{^usCountry}} The outfit also claimed the blast was a final warning against airline managers of the Imphal International Airport authority who are allegedly encouraging the smuggling of tobacco products and liquor in cargo planes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The outfit also claimed the blast was a final warning against airline managers of the Imphal International Airport authority who are allegedly encouraging the smuggling of tobacco products and liquor in cargo planes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} No casualties have been reported, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No casualties have been reported, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a separate incident, a police statement on Saturday said security forces recovered an 8kg IED, one 12 bore rifle and five rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition while conducting search operations and area domination in vulnerable areas of the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate incident, a police statement on Saturday said security forces recovered an 8kg IED, one 12 bore rifle and five rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition while conducting search operations and area domination in vulnerable areas of the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The statement further said that an active woman cadre of the banned underground outfit PREPAK-PRO [People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-progressive], identified as Longjam Jenevi alias Thoithoi Devi (34) was arrested Saturday from the Thongjao Mayai Leikai area along the Indo-Myanmar Sugnu Road under Waikhong police station, Kakching district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement further said that an active woman cadre of the banned underground outfit PREPAK-PRO [People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-progressive], identified as Longjam Jenevi alias Thoithoi Devi (34) was arrested Saturday from the Thongjao Mayai Leikai area along the Indo-Myanmar Sugnu Road under Waikhong police station, Kakching district. {{/usCountry}}

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The ethnic violence in Manipur has claimed at least 260 lives and displaced around 60,000 people since May 2023. It first began between the Meitei and Kuki communities and has since involved almost every group. The Meiteis, mostly Hindu, live largely in the Imphal valley plains, while the Kukis, predominantly Christian, reside in the hills.

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