Manipur CM launches a new flagship programme to transform education system

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Saturday launched the STAR Education Manipur, a new flagship programme of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led coalition government to transform the education system of Manipur through excellence in teaching and learning in classrooms driving radical learning gains.

The programme would deploy innovative technology and data-driven platform, coupled with high-quality learning materials, effective training and ongoing coaching for teachers and school leaders, and technology-enabled support teams.

State education minister S Rajen Singh; commissioner (education) M Harekrishna; secretary to chief minister N Geoffrey; director, education (S) L Nandakumar; among others were present during the launch function in Imphal.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Singh expressed that the motto of the current education system has now changed from the previous vision of getting a government job to a broader one of creating jobs and serving the nation.

Stating that the new initiative would also assist the teachers in better ways, he said the state government, since its formation, had been doing things differently to serve its people in a better way.

Earlier, the government launched the School Fagathansi Mission with an ambitious objective to give renewed thrust to the improvement of government schools both in terms of physical and manpower infrastructure.

In his speech, Singh said that the education system in the state considerably improved after the successful implementation of the School Fagathansi Mission. To facilitate teachers in taking online classes for higher education, recording studios have been set up across different colleges, he added.

The STAR Education Manipur programme would facilitate teachers and students in their teaching and learning process and would also play a key role in developing students’ knowledge.

During the day’s function, the chief minister Biren Singh also released a leaflet on STAR Education Manipur and handed over teachers’ computer sets and school management smart phones to the director, Education (S).

