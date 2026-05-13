Manipur court sentences man, 48, to life imprisonment for raping minor daughter

A Special POCSO Court in Manipur’s Senapati district sentenced a 48-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his minor daughter.

It also imposed a fine of ₹ 20,000 on the convict. In default of payment, he will undergo an additional six months’ imprisonment. (Representative photo)

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The man, arrested on March 16, 2022, following a complaint by Childline Senapati, was convicted under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

According to the court order issued by Special Judge (POCSO) Lamkholal Kipgen, the accused was convicted on May 7 and sentenced on May 12 following the conclusion of trial proceedings in Special Trial No. 02 of 2023.

The court observed that the survivor was around seven years old at the time of the offence and described the crime as “heinous and barbaric.” The prosecution argued that the accused, being the child’s father, had grossly violated a position of trust and caused irreversible psychological and physical trauma to the survivor.

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{{^usCountry}} In its order, the court referred to several Supreme Court judgments while deciding the sentence, and said observations that incestuous sexual violence by a parent “tears through the foundational fabric of familial trust” and warrants severe condemnation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In its order, the court referred to several Supreme Court judgments while deciding the sentence, and said observations that incestuous sexual violence by a parent “tears through the foundational fabric of familial trust” and warrants severe condemnation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The court said that capital punishment is reserved for the “rarest of rare” cases, concluding that imprisonment for the remainder of the convict’s natural life was the appropriate punishment in the present case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court said that capital punishment is reserved for the “rarest of rare” cases, concluding that imprisonment for the remainder of the convict’s natural life was the appropriate punishment in the present case. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on the convict. In default of payment, he will undergo an additional six months’ imprisonment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on the convict. In default of payment, he will undergo an additional six months’ imprisonment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The court further directed the state to pay ₹7 lakh as compensation to the survivor under provisions of the POCSO Act and Section 357A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, citing the lifelong emotional and psychological impact of the crime. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court further directed the state to pay ₹7 lakh as compensation to the survivor under provisions of the POCSO Act and Section 357A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, citing the lifelong emotional and psychological impact of the crime. {{/usCountry}}

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As per the order, the child is presently under the care of a shelter home in Senapati district. The court directed that 80% of the compensation amount be kept in a fixed deposit until the survivor attains majority, while the remaining amount may be used for urgent educational or medical needs with approval from the district legal services authority.

The court also instructed legal authorities to provide free legal assistance and necessary support to the survivor whenever required.

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