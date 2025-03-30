Manipur govt offers 10 lakh reward for information on missing youth

Nearly two weeks after a 20-year-old youth went missing from violence-hit Manipur, the state government announced on Saturday a reward of ₹10 lakh for any information about his whereabouts. Security forces carry out search operations in Manipur. (Photo from X)

The missing person, identified as Luwangthem Mukesh, son of L Gyanendra Das of Keishampat Leimajam Leikai from Imphal West, was last seen on March 16.

Manipur Police, in collaboration with Assam Rifles and other security forces, has been conducting joint search operations after a case was registered at the Imphal Police Station under FIR No. 90(3)2025 IPS, under sections 140 (1), 142, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“The Manipur Police, under the supervision of a senior-level officer, Assam Rifles and other security forces, have conducted joint operations for the search and rescue of the missing person in suspected areas across the districts of Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Noney and other parts of the state,” a statement issued by the Manipur Home Department said on Saturday.

The state government urged citizens to come forward with any relevant information that could assist in the safe return of the missing youth.

“The state government has announced a reward of ₹10 lakh to any informant providing credible information leading to the safe return of the missing person,” the statement added.

On March 17, Maheshwar Thaonaojam, the national secretary of Ramdas Athawale’s Republican Party of India, met the Manipur DGP and said, “I was told that the last mobile location of Mukesh was traced around the border area of Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts, near the location where traces of two missing students, 17-year-old Hijam Linthoingambi and 20-year-old Phijam Hemanjit, were found in 2023.”

Independent MLA Nishikant Singh Sapam also submitted a memorandum to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on March 27, requesting urgent efforts to locate the missing youth.

“According to the FIR report, Mukesh went missing on March 16 at approximately 2pm after leaving his residence in a red Maruti Alto 800 (registration number MN05J-0018),” the memorandum stated.

The MLA also urged the Governor to direct Manipur Police and relevant authorities to expedite the investigation.