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Manipur lifts ban on internet services in five districts after 10 days

The government imposed a three-day suspension of internet services on April 7 citing a “volatile law and order situation”

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 08:58 pm IST
By Sobhapati Samom, Imphal
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The Manipur government on Saturday revoked the suspension of mobile internet and data services, including VPN access after ten days in five districts of the state.

Restrictions on mobile internet continued in a phased manner. (HT Sourced Photo)

According to an order issued by the joint secretary (home) Dr Mayengbam Veto Singh, services were restored in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts “in public interest with immediate effect”.

The state government said that the decision was taken after reviewing the prevailing situation and inconveniences of common people as internet ban had affected functioning of important offices including high court, district courts, people who work from home, chartered account firms, health care facilities, mobile bookings, educational institutions, taxation offices, and more.

The ex-parte order directed internet users “to use internet service and social media responsibly to avoid situations which may warrant future suspension of internet services”.

Also Read: Internet cut in 5 Manipur districts amid protest, security clampdown over 2 kids’ death

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Manipur lifts ban on internet services in five districts after 10 days
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Manipur lifts ban on internet services in five districts after 10 days
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