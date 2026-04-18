Manipur lifts ban on internet services in five districts after 10 days

The Manipur government on Saturday revoked the suspension of mobile internet and data services, including VPN access after ten days in five districts of the state.

Restrictions on mobile internet continued in a phased manner. (HT Sourced Photo)

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According to an order issued by the joint secretary (home) Dr Mayengbam Veto Singh, services were restored in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts “in public interest with immediate effect”.

The state government said that the decision was taken after reviewing the prevailing situation and inconveniences of common people as internet ban had affected functioning of important offices including high court, district courts, people who work from home, chartered account firms, health care facilities, mobile bookings, educational institutions, taxation offices, and more.

The ex-parte order directed internet users “to use internet service and social media responsibly to avoid situations which may warrant future suspension of internet services”.

Also Read: Internet cut in 5 Manipur districts amid protest, security clampdown over 2 kids’ death

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{{^usCountry}} The government imposed a three-day suspension of internet services on April 7 citing a “volatile law and order situation”. On April 8, broadband services, specifically Internet Leased Line and Fiber to the Home connections, were conditionally restored. Restrictions on mobile internet continued in a phased manner for every two days from April 10 to 16. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government imposed a three-day suspension of internet services on April 7 citing a “volatile law and order situation”. On April 8, broadband services, specifically Internet Leased Line and Fiber to the Home connections, were conditionally restored. Restrictions on mobile internet continued in a phased manner for every two days from April 10 to 16. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Manipur witnessed widespread protests across five districts following the recent bomb attack at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district on April 7, which killed two children and critically injured their mother. A follow-up protest also turned violent and killed three civilians. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manipur witnessed widespread protests across five districts following the recent bomb attack at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district on April 7, which killed two children and critically injured their mother. A follow-up protest also turned violent and killed three civilians. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Unrest in Manipur has claimed at least 260 lives and displaced around 60,000 people since May 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unrest in Manipur has claimed at least 260 lives and displaced around 60,000 people since May 2023. {{/usCountry}}

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