Internet cut in 5 Manipur districts amid protest, security clampdown over 2 kids' death

The government of Manipur on Tuesday ordered a temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services in five districts for three days amid unrest and security clampdown over the death of two children in a suspected rocket attack. Internet has been cut in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts with immediate effect (PTI photos) Protests have erupted in Manipur over the death an infant and a five-year old in a suspected rocket strike on a house in Manipur’s Bishnupur district early Tuesday. The government of Manipur has ordered a temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts with immediate effect in view of the prevailing law and order situation. The injured were rushed to a hospital in Imphal. However, a five-month-old girl and a five-year-old boy succumbed to their injuries. Their mother sustained injuries in the attack.

Protesters tried to storm a CRPF camp while oil tankers were set ablaze to protest the suspected rocket strike which killed two kids this morning in Moirang. What is happening in Manipur Manipur, which has been a hotbed of ethnic violence, is tense again after the suspected bomb attack early Tuesday. Suspected Kuki militants carried out the attack at Moirang Tronglaobi Awang Leikai at around 1.03 am on Tuesday, an earlier HT report cited officials as confirming. The explosion occurred at the residence of a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel when the family was asleep after a projectile struck the bedroom window. Manipur home minister K Govindas condemned the attack on social media platform X, and said: “In a barbaric early morning act, two innocent children, a 5-year-old boy and a 5-month-old baby girl, lost their lives while asleep with their mother. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Such brutality will not be tolerated. The matter is under active investigation, and all necessary steps are being taken to bring those responsible to justice.” Local residents reported hearing a loud explosion shortly after the projectile hit the house, triggering panic across the village. Tronglaobi, located close to the foothills of Churachandpur district, has long been considered vulnerable due to its proximity to areas where armed groups are believed to be active.

Bishnupur: People set fire to tyres as they block a road in protest after two children were killed and their mother was injured in a bomb attack, in Bishnupur district, Manipur, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_07_2026_000062A) (PTI)