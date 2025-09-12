PM's Manipur visit: Projects worth 8,500 cr, events in both Meiti and Kuki areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to Manipur since massive ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state two years ago, on Saturday, will be high on symbolism towards, as an official statement said, “inclusive, sustainable and holistic development”. **EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image posted on Sept. 11, 2025, Lt General Abhijit S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Spear Corps, reviews security arrangements in Manipur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Manipur on September 13. (@Spearcorps/X via PTI Photo)(PTI09_11_2025_000333A)(@Spearcorps)

He will be at events in both Kuki- and Meiti-majority areas, which have been engaged in conflict since 2023. He will also interact with the internally displaced people in both Churachandpur, where the Kuki-Zo ethnic group is in majority, and Imphal, where the Meitis are higher in number. State chief secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said this on Friday, in the first official confirmation of the PM's trip.

There were reports of some clashes in Churachandpur ahead of the PM's visit, but security agencies are confident of keeping peace.

The PM plans to unveil development projects worth ₹8,500 crore in the state. This will include laying the foundation of multiple projects worth over ₹7,300 crore at Churachandpur, and another ₹1,200 crore in the state capital Imphal.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. Home minister Amit Shah is among those who have since visited the state towards peace efforts.

The state is under President's rule since February after the BJP government led by N Biren Singh, who belongs to the Meitei community, quit. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has is under suspension for now, not yet dissolved.

Less than three hours, says Cong

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi welcomed the visit with only a “good that he is going”, his party has called the PM's trip “rushed” and thus "a farce.

"The PM will spend less than 3 hours in Manipur tomorrow. This visit instead of providing a force for peace and harmony is actually going to be a farce," Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

On the ground, high security in place

The Manipur administration on Thursday put up a large hoarding in Imphal announcing the PM’s programmes at Churachandpur’s Peace Ground and the Kangla Fort in Imphal for Saturday. The hoarding came up at Keisampat Junction, close to the BJP’s state headquarters, PTI reported.

An advisory says the public attending the “VVIP programme” not to bring "key, pen, water bottle, bag, handkerchief, umbrella, lighter, match box, piece of cloth, any sharp objects or arms and ammunition”.

Both state and central armed personnel were deployed in large numbers in and around the nearly the fort in Imphal and at the ground in Churachandpur. Boats of the disaster management force were patrolling the moats that surround the fort.

Great fortune, says Manipur Rajya Sabha MP

It was not immediately clear who will be on stage with the PM. Former bureaucrat Ajay Kumar Bhalla is the state's governor since January, a month before central rule was imposed.

Manipur’s lone Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba of the BJP described the PM’s visit as “great fortune”.

Some Kuki-Zo groups have also welcomed the PM's visit. The Kuki-Zo Council, one of the organisations representing the community, said, “We place our trust in your leadership to heal our wounds, restore our dignity, and safeguard the future of the Kuki-Zo people.”