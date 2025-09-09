Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Central security team arrives in Imphal ahead of PM Modi's likely visit

PTI |
Published on: Sept 09, 2025 10:08 pm IST

PM Modi's visit, expected in the second week of the month, would mark his first since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023, resulting in significant casualties.

A team of central security officials arrived in Imphal on Tuesday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to Manipur, a state official said.

An Army personnel with a sniffer dog conducts a careful scan of the area at Imphal's Kangla Fort as part of heightened security measures on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit,(ANI)
An Army personnel with a sniffer dog conducts a careful scan of the area at Imphal's Kangla Fort as part of heightened security measures on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit,(ANI)

The central team will review and oversee security preparedness in the state, conduct area domination exercises and secure all potential venues where the Prime Minister might visit, he said.

The state police and central paramilitary forces will also coordinate closely with the team to ensure foolproof security arrangements, the official said.

Modi, during his likely visit to the ethnic strife-torn state in the second week of this month, may address public rallies in Imphal and Churachandpur, he said.

If it materialises, this would be the Prime Minister's first visit to the northeastern state since ethnic violence broke out between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo people in May 2023, claiming over 260 lives and rendering thousands homeless.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Central security team arrives in Imphal ahead of PM Modi's likely visit
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On