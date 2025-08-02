NIA arrests second suspect in 2024 Jiribam killings of six Meiteis in Manipur

Imphal: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a second person in connection with the Jiribam killings, in which six Meitei individuals—three women and three children—were killed, allegedly by Kuki-Hmar militants on November 11, 2024. The National Investigation Agency has seized a mobile phone, along with a SIM card, from Lalrosang and is examining it (Representative photo)

“Lalrosang Hmar alias Rosang, a resident of Assam’s Moinathol village, was arrested from Mizoram’s Aizawl on Friday,” the investigation agency said on X.

Thanglienlal Hmar alias Boya, a resident of Moinathol village in the district, was arrested on Thursday based specific intelligence inputs, .

“Like Thanglienlal, Lalrosang was also an active conspirator in the heinous crime. NIA has seized a mobile phone, along with a SIM card, from Lalrosang and is examining it,” the NIA’s post added.

The Manipur High Court in July had pulled up the NIA for the prolonged delay in filing a progress report.

The case has drawn widespread attention in the state, with many civil society groups demanding accountability and swift justice in the wake of the brutal killings.

After months of silence on violence in the strife-torn state, following the outbreak of unrest on May 3, 2023, the Jiribam incident reignited tension in the state.

Since May 3, 2023, over 250 individuals have been killed and more than 60,000 displaced. However, the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur on February 13 this year has led to renewed efforts at rehabilitation, with the government announcing a December 2025 target for the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).