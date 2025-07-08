Manipur HC raps NIA for delay in Jiribam killings probe, seeks report by July 24

IMPHAL : The Manipur high court has pulled up the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for the prolonged delay in filing a progress report in connection with the Jiribam killings, in which six Meitei individuals– three women and three children– were killed, allegedly by Kuki-Hmar militants on November 11, 2024. The high court of Manipur.

A division bench of Manipur high court, comprising Chief Justice K. Somasekhar and Justice Ahanthem Bimol Singh, issued the directive on Monday while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Soram Tekendrajit, demanding justice for the victims and swift action against the perpetrators.

Although a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged on the same day of the incident, the court noted with concern that the NIA has failed to submit any progress report or file a charge sheet, despite more than seven months having passed.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Kh. Tarunkumar urged the court to intervene, citing inaction from the investigating agency. In response, W. Darakeshwor, senior public counsel representing the NIA, sought a brief adjournment and assured the bench that a detailed progress report preferably with a charge sheet would be submitted shortly.

The court, while granting time, made it clear that continued delay will be taken seriously. The matter has been listed for the next hearing on July 24, 2025.

The case has drawn widespread attention in the state, with many civil society groups demanding accountability and swift justice in the wake of the brutal killings.

After months of silence on violence in the strife-torn state following the ongoing violence erupted on May 3, 2023, the Jiribam incident reignited tension in the state.

From May 3, 2023, over 250 individuals were killed and more than 60,000 individuals were displaced. However, the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur on February 13 this year has seen renewed efforts at rehabilitation, with the government announcing a December 2025 target for the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).