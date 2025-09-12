PM Modi in Manipur tomorrow, his first visit since ethnic violence broke out 2 years ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the northeastern state of Manipur on Saturday, marking his first trip there since ethnic violence erupted, chief secretary Puneet Kumar Goel in Imphal said. PM Modi’s planned visit comes amid opposition criticism of his absence since ethnic clashes between Kuki and Meitei communities erupted in Manipur.(ANI Grab )

“PM's Saturday visit to Manipur will pave way for peace, normalcy, growth in state,” Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel in Imphal said.

His trip comes against the backdrop of repeated opposition criticism over his absence from the state since the ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities, which have claimed over 260 lives and displaced thousands since May 2023.

Modi to unveil projects worth over ₹ 8,000 crore

PM Modi will visit Manipur and Mizoram, where he is set to inaugurate the Bairabi–Sairang railway line project. From Peace Ground in Churachandpur, a Kuki-majority area, he will lay foundation stones for development projects worth ₹7,300 crore. In Meitei-majority Imphal, the Prime Minister will inaugurate infrastructure projects valued at ₹1,200 crore, officials said.

On Thursday evening, the Manipur government erected a large billboard announcing Modi’s programmes at Peace Ground in Churachandpur and Kangla Fort in Imphal for Saturday.

The state government also issued an advisory for the public attending the “VVIP programme” at Peace Ground, instructing them not to carry items such as keys, pens, water bottles, bags, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, lighters, matchboxes, cloth pieces, sharp objects or weapons.

Another notice, which did not mention the Prime Minister by name, asked people to refrain from bringing children under 12 or unwell persons to the event.

The government had already banned air guns in Churachandpur district ahead of the visit. Meanwhile, security has been tightened in both Imphal and Churachandpur town, officials confirmed.

Rahul Gandhi welcomes PM Modi’s visit to Manipur

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday welcomed Modi’s upcoming trip to Manipur. While in Junagadh, Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi remarked that the unrest in Manipur had persisted for some time.

He told reporters, "The issue in Manipur has been ongoing for a long time. It is good that he is going there now."

Earlier, Congress General Secretary in-Charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at the “preparations” for Modi’s visit, describing it as an insult to the people of Manipur.

In a post on X, he shared a newspaper clipping about the arrangements and noted that the prime minister seemed set to spend only a few hours in the state.

Jairam Ramesh wrote, "The proposed visit of the Prime Minister to Manipur on Sept 13 is being hailed by his cheerleaders. But it appears that he will be spending just about 3 hours--yes, just 3 hours--in the state. What does he hope to accomplish by such a rushed trip?"

"This is actually an insult to the people of the state who have waited for him for 29 long and agonising months. Sept 13th will actually be a non-visit by the PM, who has once again revealed his callousness and insensitivity towards the people of Manipur," he added.