‘GAALIWADI’: BJP slams Congress over AI video featuring PM Modi and his mother

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday slammed the Congress after its Bihar unit posted an AI-generated video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, saying the party had turned “GAALIWADI instead of Gandhiwadi.” Screengrab from the AI video posted on the Bihar Congress X handle.(X-@INCBihar)

Shehzad Poonawala, the BJP’s national spokesperson, said the Congress is far from showing remorse for abusing the Prime Minister’s mother, alleging that the party not only justified and defended the act but has now crossed all limits with the video.

“Far from having remorse for abusing PM’s Mother. Congress not only justified defended the accused with lies. Tariq Anwar too defended. And now Bihar Congress crossed all limits with a disgusting video,” Poonawala wrote on X.

“This party has become GAALIWADI instead of Gandhiwadi. Mahila aur Maatru shakti ka apman is Congress ki pehchaan. Shameful. Abuse Bihar as Bidi and abuse a person no long with us,” he added.

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore said those frustrated in politics often resort to “cheap tactics.” Speaking to ANI, he called the video “highly condemnable” and accused Congress of resorting to indecent means after losing political dominance.

“Sometimes they use indecent words in the name of (PM Modi’s) mother. Congress has done mimicry by uploading this video on its state handle, and this is highly condemnable. In politics, when someone gets disappointed or frustrated, they resort to cheap tactics. Whatever condemnable acts Congress has done, society will also condemn them and teach them a lesson,” Rathore said.

The AI-generated video shows PM Modi dreaming about his late mother, Heeraben Modi, who criticises him over his politics. BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said the Congress was crossing limits and attacking the dignity of mothers.

“On the instruction of Rahul Gandhi, Congress party has mocked Honorable PM Narendra Modi’s late mother. Few days back Congress had abused PM Narendra Modi’s late mother. Congress’s 'Shahi Parivar' is insulting mothers and sisters of Bharat. It's not just insensitive, it's sickening to see a party hate the poor of India so much,” Bhandari posted on X.

The controversy follows a recent incident in Bihar where alleged abuses were hurled at PM Modi and his mother during a ‘Voter Adhikaar Rally’ in Darbhanga.

Prime Minister Modi himself addressed the issue, calling the abuse of his mother an insult to all mothers, sisters, and daughters of the country.