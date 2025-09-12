'PM Modi's Manipur visit good, not a big deal; vote chori main issue': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and said that the latter's visit to Manipur, which has been reeling under the aftermath of ethnic violence for the past two years, is “no big deal”. Rahul Gandhi made the remarks during his visit to Junagadh in Gujarat.(File/AICC)

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said that Manipur has been in trouble for long and the Prime Minister's visit to the state now does not count for much.

He added that the main issue right now is that of ‘vote chori’ (vote theft).

“The issue in Manipur has been ongoing for a long time. It is good that he is going there now,” Gandhi said.

“But the main issue in the country is that of ‘vote chori’,” he added.

Gandhi's remarks come a day ahead of Modi's visit to Manipur. This would be the Prime Minister's first visit after ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023.

Doubling down on his vote theft allegations, Gandhi claimed that while he has “proven” vote theft happened in Karnataka, it was also allegedly done in Haryana and Maharashtra.

"They stole the elections of Haryana and Maharashtra. We proved that in Karnataka recently. So, the main issue is vote theft. Everywhere people are raising 'vote chor' (vote thief) slogan," the Raebareli MP said.

Gandhi made the remarks while talking to reporters outside the Keshod airport in Gujarat's Junagadh district. There, Gandhi will address and interact with district and city unit presidents and senior leaders of his party.

PM Modi's Manipur visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur on Saturday, September 13, for the first time since ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern state two years ago, said chief secretary Puneet Kumar Goel in Imphal.

"PM's Saturday visit to Manipur will pave way for peace, normalcy, growth in state,” he said.

Along with Manipur, Modi will also visit Mizoram and inaugurate the Bairabi–Sairang railway line project. He will also lay foundation stones for development projects in Manipur.

Modi's visit to Manipur comes amid repeated criticism from the Opposition for not visiting the state earlier.