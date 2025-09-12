Clashes in Churachandpur ahead of PM Modi’s Manipur visit

A fresh clash erupted between unidentified miscreants and police at three different locations in Churachandpur district of Manipur as decorations prepared for the likely visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state were destroyed and burnt down. Police confirmed the incident erupted at around 8pm at Bongmol, followed by Pearsonmun village and then Phailien Bazar. (ANI FILE PHOTO)

Police confirmed the incident erupted at around 8pm at Bongmol, followed by Pearsonmun village and then Phailien Bazar. The miscreants were reportedly destroying and removing decorations prepared for the likely visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Churachandpur district on Saturday.

Police said that Bongmol is around 1km from the Border Security Force (BSF) helipad where Modi is likely to land to attend the programme at Peace Ground in Churachandpur, adding that no tear gas shells or mock bombs were fired and that the mob was brought under control at around 9.10pm.

No injury was reported in the incident, they added.

Meanwhile, in Imphal, preparations for the Prime Minister’s likely visit continued till late evening. As per banners installed at roadsides along the way from Bir Tikendrajit International Airport to Kangla, it mentioned “Viksit Bharat Viksit Manipur, Foundation stone laying for development projects worth over ₹7,300 crores at Peace Ground, Churachandpur, Manipur” and “Inauguration of Development projects worth over ₹1,200 crores at Kangla, Imphal, Manipur” by “Shri Narendra Modi on Saturday, the 13th September, 2025.”

Officials confirmed that no video coverage will be allowed for the media except for DD News, though photography will be allowed at Kangla during the event on September 13.