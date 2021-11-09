Manipur schools to soon resume classes for grade IX and above, says CM

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said as the state has witnessed significant improvement in the Covid-19 situation, regular classes in schools and colleges for Class IX and above would commence soon maintaining the Covid safety standard operating procedure.

The CM, however, said that the opening of schools for junior classes would be delayed for some more time as there is a need for further assessment.

Biren Singh was speaking at the launch event of face-to-face classes under the Chief Minister’s Civil Services Coaching Scheme (CMCS) 2021-22 at the State Academy of Training (SAT) premises in Imphal.

Rajya Sabha MP Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba, state chief secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, Director General (SAT) Letkhogin, Commissioner (Higher and Technical Education) M Harekrishna, Director (Higher and Technical Education) Dr Rangitabali Waikhom, Director ALS Satellite Pvt Ltd Shri Jojo Mathew and others were present during the function.

On April 26, the Manipur government declared the commencement of summer vacation for all government, aided and private schools from May 1 to May 31 amid the surge in Covid-19 cases. Since then, schools remained shut.

On April 19, the state authority announced postponing the matriculation examination 2021 and higher secondary examination 2021. Earlier, both examinations were scheduled to be held from May 6 and May 5, 2021, respectively.

Schools and colleges in Manipur reopened with Covid-19 safety procedures on January 27 after a gap of ten months.

On Monday, the state reported 44 new recoveries while 51 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported, taking the total number of recovered Covid-19 to 1,21,501. Thus, the state’s recovery rate increased to 97.88%. The state’s total infection tally increased to 1,24,137 while the Covid-19 death toll stands at 1,937.