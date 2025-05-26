Thane: A 63-year-old man’s dead body was found in a well in Kopri village on Sunday after he reportedly went missing on Saturday evening. Man’s Body Found Floating in Well in Kopri

According to the police, the deceased is a resident of Dombivli. The police said that he visited Kopri to see his brother on Saturday. According to the police, his brother filed a missing complaint around 8:30pm on Saturday after he left Dombivli but did not reach his house.

A local resident who noticed the body said, “I was walking past the well when I saw something floating. As I got closer, I realized it was a dead body and alerted the locals and the police.”

On being informed, the Kopri police, disaster management cell, fire brigade, and a municipal hearse vehicle reached the location, retrieved the body from the well and sent it to Thane district hospital for post-mortem.

Police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating the circumstances that led to his death. “At this stage, it appears to be a case of suicide, as the deceased was reportedly had some health issues. However, investigation is on. Statements from his family members and friends are yet to be recorded,” said a police officer.