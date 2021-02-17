Home / Cities / Others / Man’s body found stuffed in sack in Ludhiana’s Jagraon
others

Man’s body found stuffed in sack in Ludhiana’s Jagraon

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:18 AM IST
The body of a man stuffed in a sack was found in a nullah during a cleanliness drive near Grewal Colony of Jagraon on Monday.

Sub-inspector Gaganpreet Singh, station house officer (SHO), Jagraon City police station, said the body was decomposed, indicating that the victim was murdered at least four days ago.

The SHO added that the man appeared to be in his early 40s. The body had been sent to the Jagraon civil hospital for post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Police have also registered a murder case against unidentified accused on the statement of Anil Kumar, sanitary inspector, Jagraon municipal council.

Kumar said MC staff were cleaning the nullah near Subhash Gate in Grewal Colony, when they found the sack containing a body and immediately sounded the police.

Announcements are being in the adjacent areas to identify the victim.

