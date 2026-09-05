Man’s thumb severed as 12 allegedly assault family in Behrampur in hit-and-run case

Gurugram: A couple and their two minor children were injured after a dozen suspects allegedly barged into their home and assaulted the entire family at Behrampur, Sector 59, to take revenge for a hit-and-run case in which a man sustained severe injuries, police said on Friday.

Police said in the attack, Gajraj Bhati, 42, suffered multiple fractures with his thumb severed. (Representative photo)

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Police said in the attack, Gajraj Bhati, 42, suffered multiple fractures with his thumb severed.

Other injured were his wife, a 10-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old son.

Police said locals rushed them to a private hospital in Sector 57, and Gajraj was said to be in a critical condition.

The incident took place at 7.21pm on Thursday when Gajraj was with his family at his residence.

Police said Gajraj had allegedly hit a motorcyclist in Baliawas with his SUV around 5.30pm on Thursday. While the victim sustained multiple fractures and was rushed to a private hospital on Golf Course Extension Road, Gajraj sped away from the spot and returned home.

Police said at least 15 armed suspects traced Gajraj’s location and barged inside his home.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the victim’s neighbours, preferring not to be named, told HT that the suspects continued their rampage for 15 to 20 minutes and kept assaulting Gajraj until he collapsed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the victim’s neighbours, preferring not to be named, told HT that the suspects continued their rampage for 15 to 20 minutes and kept assaulting Gajraj until he collapsed. {{/usCountry}}

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“They even assaulted his children, including his 10-year-old daughter when she tried to protect her father. His wife was also assaulted,” the neighbour said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an FIR was registered against a dozen suspects at Sector-65 police station. “There is CCTV footage of the incident. Suspects will be arrested soon. A case was also filed by the injured against Gajraj,” he said.