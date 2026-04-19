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Many anti-social elements taking part in night torch rallies: Manipur Police

Many anti-social elements taking part in night torch rallies: Manipur Police

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 04:29 pm IST
PTI |
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Imphal, Manipur Police on Sunday said many anti-social elements under the guise of protesters have engaged in violent activities at various parts of the state capital in night protest torch rallies.

Many anti-social elements taking part in night torch rallies: Manipur Police

Following the Tronglaobi bomb attack on April 7 in Bishnupur district, in which two children were killed, and the storming of a CRPF camp near Gelmol, in which three persons were killed, the five valley districts have witnessed several protests and clashes between security forces and protesters.

Addressing a press conference, Imphal West SP Ksh Shivakanta Singh said, "Over the past few days, night Meira rallies are taking place in various areas of Imphal. During several of these occasions, many anti-social elements, under the guise of protesters, have engaged in violent activities. These include the use of petrol bombs, catapults fitted with iron projectiles, and stone pelting directed at security forces."

Night torch rallies at Singjamei and Sagolband in Imphal West district and Khurai in Imphal East district turned violent with security forces firing rounds of tear gas shells to disperse agitators.

Legal action will be initiated against those involved in violence, as well as against instigators, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Many anti-social elements taking part in night torch rallies: Manipur Police
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