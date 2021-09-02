Many trains between Prayagraj-Lucknow to remain suspended for a fortnight

Many important trains, including Ganga Gomti Express and Triveni Express, would remain suspended for a fortnight due to the re-modelling and track doubling works to be undertaken by Northern Railways (NR) near Rae Bareli, railway officials said.

Station superintendent, Prayagraj, Sanjay Kumar, said, “Northern Railways (NR) has decided to suspend operation of several trains between Prayagraj and Lucknow, including Ganga Gomti from September 4 to 14, due to the re-modelling of Raebareli railway yard and doubling of the tracks.”

Ganga Gomti Express, reaching Prayagraj Sangam on September 3 from Lucknow would remain suspended till September 13. Likewise, the train reaching Lucknow on September 3 from Prayagraj would remain suspended till September 14.

Similarly, Prayagraj-Lucknow Intercity Express would remain suspended between September 8 and 13. Sakatinagar-Takanpur Triveni Express would also remain suspended from September 5 to 14, informed officials.

Around half a dozen more trains passing thorough Rae Bareli would remain suspended on different dates till September 15.

The commuters, who use these trains to travel between Prayagraj and Lucknow or the different smaller towns on the route, will now have to switch over to other modes of transportation during this period.