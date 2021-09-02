Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Many trains between Prayagraj-Lucknow to remain suspended for a fortnight
others

Many trains between Prayagraj-Lucknow to remain suspended for a fortnight

The trains will remain suspended due to re-modelling and track doubling works to be undertaken by Northern Railways (NR) near Rae Bareli
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
UPDATED ON SEP 02, 2021 02:02 AM IST
More than half a dozen more trains passing thorough Rae Bareli will remain suspended on different dates till September 15 (HT File Photo)

Many important trains, including Ganga Gomti Express and Triveni Express, would remain suspended for a fortnight due to the re-modelling and track doubling works to be undertaken by Northern Railways (NR) near Rae Bareli, railway officials said.

Station superintendent, Prayagraj, Sanjay Kumar, said, “Northern Railways (NR) has decided to suspend operation of several trains between Prayagraj and Lucknow, including Ganga Gomti from September 4 to 14, due to the re-modelling of Raebareli railway yard and doubling of the tracks.”

Ganga Gomti Express, reaching Prayagraj Sangam on September 3 from Lucknow would remain suspended till September 13. Likewise, the train reaching Lucknow on September 3 from Prayagraj would remain suspended till September 14.

Similarly, Prayagraj-Lucknow Intercity Express would remain suspended between September 8 and 13. Sakatinagar-Takanpur Triveni Express would also remain suspended from September 5 to 14, informed officials.

Around half a dozen more trains passing thorough Rae Bareli would remain suspended on different dates till September 15.

RELATED STORIES

The commuters, who use these trains to travel between Prayagraj and Lucknow or the different smaller towns on the route, will now have to switch over to other modes of transportation during this period.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jammu and Kashmir’s Covid cases dipped by 31%, deaths by 45% in August

Haryana edu dept for criminal cases against 60 JBT teachers for doubtful documents

Himachal govt ignored apple cultivators: Rathore

‘Panj Pyare’ Remark: Book Rawat for hurting religious sentiments, demand YAD leaders
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP