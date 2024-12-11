Menu Explore
Maoists kill BJP leader in Bijapur accusing him of being police informer: Cops

ByRitesh Mishra
Dec 11, 2024 02:21 PM IST

With this incident, over 60 persons have been killed in Maoist violence so far this year at separate places in the Bastar division

The Maoists have allegedly killed a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader accusing him of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the Maoists allegedly dragged 35-year-old Kudiyaam Mado out of his house and strangled him to death. (Representational image)
Police said the Maoists allegedly dragged 35-year-old Kudiyaam Mado out of his house and strangled him to death. (Representational image)

A statement issued by the Bijapur police said the incident took place in Somnapalli village under Farsegarh Police Station area of the district.

According to the statement, the Maoists dragged 35-year-old Kudiyaam Mado out of his house and strangled him to death. Mado was the district vice president of Bharatiya Janata Kisan Morcha –the farmers’ unit of the BJP.

Police said that they have also recovered a pamphlet issued by the banned CPI (Maoist)’s Bijapur National Park Area Committee, in which the Maoists accused the victim of being a police informer and justified the killing under this pretext.

The local Farsegarh police have taken the body into custody and are conducting further legal proceedings.

Mahesh Gagda, former minister in Raman Singh’s cabinet and senior BJP leader confirmed that the deceased was a BJP leader of the district.

“A high-level inquiry should be conducted as most of the BJP leaders killed in Bastar are from Bijapur,” said Gagda.

With this incident, over 60 persons have been killed in Maoist violence so far this year at separate places in the Bastar division.

Notably, nine BJP leaders were killed between January 2023 and April 2024 in separate incidents in the division

 

 

