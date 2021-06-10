Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Maratha Kranti Morcha announces plans for demos in all districts of Maharashtra
others

Maratha Kranti Morcha announces plans for demos in all districts of Maharashtra

The Maratha Kranti Morcha has plans to carry out demonstration in all districts of Maharashtra, with the first morcha in Kolhapur on June 16
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 11:50 PM IST
The Maratha Kranti Morcha has plans to carry out demonstration in all districts of Maharashtra, with the first morcha in Kolhapur on June 16.

Sambhaji Raje called a meeting of Maratha Kranti Morcha leaders in Kolhapur on Thursday after which, he said, “The first morcha will start from Kolhapur on June 16. There will be agitations in at Nashik, Amrawati, Sambhajinagar and Raigad. The Maratha Kranti Morcha will call for rallies in all districts. If the state and central government do not act, a long march will be taken out from Pune to Mumbai very soon.”

Sambhaji Raje blamed ruling parties and the opposition for only making promises to the Marathas.

“First the Maharashtra government needs to file a review petition and at the same time the process should be started to remove the Maratha caste from the Centre’s article 338 (b), to prove it is a backward cast,” a Marahta Kranti Morcha statement said.

