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Masked robbers loot 1.2 Cr, gold from Moradabad trader’s house

The incident took place around 3:30 am on Monday in Akbar Compound and was executed within 10 minutes

Published on: May 11, 2026 08:14 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Meerut
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Six masked miscreants struck at the residence of a brass trader and property dealer and allegedly looted 1.20 crore and gold jewellery in Moradabad’s Bangla Gaon area, considered one of the city’s most secure localities. The incident took place around 3:30 am on Monday in Akbar Compound and was executed within 10 minutes.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to the police, the accused managed to open the main gate lock from outside before entering the house. They reportedly climbed to the first floor by the staircase and held all six family members hostage at gunpoint.

The victim, identified as Imran, told police that he had arranged 1.20 crore for the registration of a property scheduled for Monday and had kept the money at home. The robbers allegedly questioned the family specifically about the cash before seizing it. They also escaped with around six to seven tolas of gold jewellery belonging to Imran’s wife.

Police said Imran was sleeping in one room with his elder son Arif, while his wife, Seema and younger son, Arkan, were sleeping in another room. His daughters, Areeba and Areena, were sleeping in a third room when the robbers entered the house.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Masked robbers loot 1.2 Cr, gold from Moradabad trader’s house
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Masked robbers loot 1.2 Cr, gold from Moradabad trader’s house
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