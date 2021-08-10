Mattewara industrial park: GLADA seeks suggestions from industry

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) conducted a meeting with different industrial associations on Monday to get their suggestions on the upcoming industrial park near Mattewara forest.

Members of industrial associations including Knitwear and Textile Club; Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) and Ludhiana Dyers’ Association participated. Suggestions were submitted regarding size of plots, connectivity, establishment of effluent treatment plants (ETP) and earmarking space to establishing labour quarters among others.

Knitwear and Textile Club president Vinod Thapar said, “We have suggested that space be earmarked to establish labour quarters, as it will be difficult to transport labourers to that area. Further, size of the plots to be allocated should not be less than 1,000 square yards.”

Rahul Verma from Focal Point Dyeing industry suggested that at present, GLADA is offering a minimum plot of 1 acre at a cost of 1.90 crores, which is very high. Further we have also sought information regarding connecting roads. The authorities should also earmark some space for small and medium industry in the park and a residential colony should also be developed.

Members of different NGOs, who have been opposing the project citing damage to the nearby Mattewara forest area and pollution of the Sutlej river , also participated in the meeting.

They raised objections over the alleged proposal to establish the park on flood plains of Sutlej river, which is against the norms. Earlier, NGOs had moved National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the proposal.

Chief administrator of GLADA, PS Gill, said that hosiery and dyeing industry representatives were invited for their suggestions regarding the upcoming industrial park, which will be spread around 1,000 acres. “The decision regarding whether it will be a textile park or if any other sector has to be involved will be taken by the Punjab Small Industries and Exports Corporation (PSIEC). Suggestions from industrialists have been noted and more such meetings will be held with industrial associations in the coming time. The Mattewara forest will not be damaged as no forest land is being used to establish the industrial park,” he said.