Max number of Covid +ve cases from Meerut

MEERUT The district topped in the state for testing a maximum of 2190 corona positive people in a day on Monday. Ten people died during treatment.

The health department’s daily bulletin on corona released late night on Monday mentioned that 4656 samples were tested out of which 2190 were found positive. This shows that every second person in the total number of samples tested positive, which was the highest positivity in a day.

Earlier, 1678 people tested positive in a single day on May 4 out of 7177 samples, which indicated that almost every fourth person was tested positive. Previously, on April 22 for the first time 1634 people were found positive out of 6635 samples.

The analysis shows that in spite of every possible effort, surge in infection is continuing in the district and stricter measures are required to control the spread.

So far 13,081 people have \tested positive in the first 10 days of the month and 78 patients lost their lives in the same duration. On Monday, 10 patients died during treatment.

The number of deaths mentioned in the bulletin, however, mismatches the bodies cremated in a single day at the Suraj Kund crematorium.

An Acharya who performs last rites at the crematorium said on condition of anonymity that on an average, 60 to 70 bodies were being cremated, including those who died of coronavirus.

Presently, the district has 17682 active cases of corona and so far 542 people have died of Covid-19.