Mayor’s letter to Union health minister asks for permission to buy 2.5 million Covishield doses

PUNE In a bid to provide Punekars with the Covid-19 vaccines, first and second dose, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol has written to Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, requesting for at least 2.5 million doses of Covishield.

Mohol has also made a similar request to the Serum Institute of India (SII), to which they have responded, asking the city to get clearance from the central and state governments.

In the letter, Mohol stated, “We the representatives of Pune, with the help of the administration, are working hard to supply the necessary medical aid, but as the population of the city is about 50 lakh (5 million), we are running short of the available facilities. The third wave is yet to come and it is forecasted that it will affect the younger generation, and I think this is more serious. Now, we can say that vaccination is the only weapon in our hand to fight against the coronavirus. It is the only antidote available to us to survive. Vaccination drives are being conducted in the city on large scales. But as compared to the population of the city the number of the vaccines we receive, is less and that is why we cannot reach each and every person in the city.”

The letter added: “With reference to the above mentioned subject we are in correspondence with Serum Institute of India to provide us at least 25 lakh doses of Covishield vaccines. Pune Municipal Corporation is ready to buy 25 lakh doses of Covishield vaccines and we will be adhering to all the terms and conditions of payments. We are ready to buy vaccines for citizens. The Central Government of India has 50% shares of vaccines produced in India and the State Government and private hospitals the remaining 50 per cent. It is my humble request to you to grant us the permission to buy the vaccines directly from the Serum institute of India

Replying to the letter sent by the mayor, SII executive director Dr S S Jadhav said, “Cyrus Poonawala, chairman of Serum Institute, is keen to help the Pune Municipal Corporation. He also wants to give priority to Pune. However, as per the guidelines of the Central Government, the company can only supply vaccines to the Centre, state governments and private hospitals. Therefore, permission should be obtained from the Central Government to supply vaccines to Pune.”

Vax on campus @ Magarpatta city

Meanwhile, vaccination for corporates on campus began, with Noble hospital at Magarpatta city. Today, 200 doses of Covishield were given to staff of Magarpatta City, in Hadapsar.

“On the first day, 200 vaccine doses were given and gradually the number will increase to daily 1,000 doses. It will also cover the corporate employees and residents inside the city,” said Dr H K Sale, executive director, Noble Hospital.