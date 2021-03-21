MC truck runs over 21-year-old Ludhiana woman

A 21-year-old woman riding a scooter was crushed to death by a speeding municipal corporation (MC) truck near Chand Cinema on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Ekta, a resident of Basant Nagar, Noorwala Road.

Her father, Davinder Verma, told the police that Ekta had completed graduation from Master Tara Singh Memorial College for Women and was pursuing IELTS coaching to pursue further education in Canada.

On Saturday afternoon, she was returning home from her classes. As she reached near Chand Cinema, a speeding MC truck hit her scooter from behind, throwing her on the road.

Before she could recover, the truck ran over her, killing her on the spot.

Onlookers tried to nab the truck driver, but he managed to flee the spot after abandoning the vehicle.

“A case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified truck driver. He will be nabbed soon,” said Davinder Singh, station house officer (SHO), Division Number 4 police station.

The victim is survived by her parents and a 17-year-old brother.