New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has carried out a gap analysis of the waste management system in the 12 administrative zones and will be hiring 194 trucks,163 auto tippers, 914 tricycles, wheelbarrows and other garbage collection-related equipment, amounting to ₹47 crore, to address sanitation complaints, a senior official said on Thursday.

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The official said the gaps and areas not covered under the existing agreements with the concessionaries have been earmarked for the exercise.

The maximum shortcomings were found in the South zone, where equipment worth ₹10.64 crore will be procured to include 21 auto tippers, 48 e-rickshaws, 100 garbage bins, 500 tricycles, eight heavy trucks, and 48 medium-sized trucks. “We found that equipment worth ₹7.35 crore is required in the West zone and ₹4.25 crore in the Central zone,” the official said.

The MCD is divided into 12 administrative zones, and waste collection in each zone is overseen by a private concessionaire.

According to officials, the areas under the South, West and Central zones – comprising 72 municipal wards – covering areas like Maharani Bagh, Friends Colony, Greater Kailash, Defence colony, Panchsheel Park in the south to Janakpuri and Rajouri garden in the west, have been facing garbage management problems due to the expiry of the long-term contracts of previous operators.

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{{^usCountry}} For instance, in the central zone, MCD granted extensions to existing agencies—first for one year, and then for six-month increments. In instances where existing agencies declined to continue their services, the MCD resorted to issuing ad hoc tenders, again for six-month periods, leading to the accumulation of garbage heaps and open dhalaos—a mess that MCD councillors have been complaining about at various MCD meetings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For instance, in the central zone, MCD granted extensions to existing agencies—first for one year, and then for six-month increments. In instances where existing agencies declined to continue their services, the MCD resorted to issuing ad hoc tenders, again for six-month periods, leading to the accumulation of garbage heaps and open dhalaos—a mess that MCD councillors have been complaining about at various MCD meetings. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One of the reasons for the delay in the tendering process was the non-formation of the standing committee, which oversees projects worth ₹5 crore or more. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the reasons for the delay in the tendering process was the non-formation of the standing committee, which oversees projects worth ₹5 crore or more. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, newly elected mayor, Pravesh Wahi, said, “In the next few weeks, we will be procuring and deploying machinery worth ₹50 crore. We will also take action against the private concessionaires for failing to collect waste. Our additional machinery will be used to supplement this effort.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, newly elected mayor, Pravesh Wahi, said, “In the next few weeks, we will be procuring and deploying machinery worth ₹50 crore. We will also take action against the private concessionaires for failing to collect waste. Our additional machinery will be used to supplement this effort.” {{/usCountry}}

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An official from the sanitation department said that there are several gaps in the old agreements with concessionaires in some zones. “Some of these contracts, for instance, do not cover transportation of silt and construction waste. Most don’t cater to areas falling under railways. Using these additional resources, we will cover sectors that are not covered under current agreements,” he said.

Besides the South, Central and West zones, ₹2.7crore will be spent in Najafgarh, ₹5.9 crore in Shahdara South, ₹1.66 crore in Shahdara North, ₹2.55 crore in Rohini zone, ₹4.5 crore on Narela zone, ₹3.07 crore in Civil Lines and ₹4.35 crore on the Keshavpuram zone.

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