MCG sacks 4 contractual staff over AI fraud, GPS spoofing, negligence

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has terminated the services of four contractual employees with immediate effect after departmental inquiries found them guilty of serious misconduct, including manipulation of official records using artificial intelligence, GPS attendance spoofing and dereliction of duty, an official said on Wednesday.

An inquiry found one sanitation inspector uploaded AI-edited images to falsely show civic complaints had been resolved. (HT Archive)

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The four employees were engaged through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL).

According to the order issued by the MCG commissioner, Pradeep Dahiya, two computer operators were removed from service after the inquiry found that they had been raising unnecessary objections in property ID and property tax cases in violation of the prescribed standard operating procedure (SOP).

Dahiya said the unwarranted objections delayed the disposal of genuine applications, causing inconvenience to residents seeking property-related services.

In another case, an assistant sanitation inspector appointed was dismissed after the inquiry found that he had allegedly used AI tools to edit photographs and upload them to the civic grievance portal to falsely indicate that public complaints had been resolved.

The fourth employee, also an assistant sanitation inspector, was removed after investigators found that he had allegedly used a GPS spoofing application to mark his attendance on the corporation’s digital attendance portal, even though he was absent from his assigned duty location.

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{{^usCountry}} “Any employee found violating rules, indulging in fraud, neglecting official duties or misusing their position will face strict action in accordance with the law,” Dahiya said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Any employee found violating rules, indulging in fraud, neglecting official duties or misusing their position will face strict action in accordance with the law,” Dahiya said. {{/usCountry}}

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