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Medical rep kills twin daughters in Kanpur, calls police, arrested

Kanpur’s deputy commissioner of police (South) Deependra Nath Chaudhary confirmed the arrest and said no clear motive had yet emerged.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 03:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Kanpur
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A 45-year-old medical representative allegedly killed his 11-year-old twin daughters by slitting their throats at their apartment in Kanpur’s Kidwai Nagar area in the early hours of Sunday and then called the police emergency line himself to report the crime, police said.

The girls were students of Class 5 at a school, opposite their building. Their six-year-old brother was with his mother at the time. (For representation only)

When officers from the local police station reached the apartment, they found the girls’ bodies on the bedroom floor and a blood-soaked knife nearby. The father was sitting beside the bodies and was arrested on the spot.

Kanpur’s deputy commissioner of police (South) Deependra Nath Chaudhary confirmed the arrest and said no clear motive had yet emerged.

“We received a call on 112 at around 4.30 am from the accused himself,” Chaudhary said.

The officer added that police were linking the incident to possible depression or a psychiatric condition. It is being investigated whether he was receiving any psychiatric treatment.

The medical representative’s wife was asleep in another part of the flat and learned of the killings only when officers knocked. She told reporters her husband should be hanged the same day.

A large quantity of medicines was recovered from the father’s room. Forensic officials noted the bodies were found on the floor with the bed entirely clean, and said the accused may have smothered the children before using the knife. Police are also examining whether he sedated them beforehand, given his professional access to drugs. The wife confirmed he regularly took sleeping pills.

The girls were students of Class 5 at a school, opposite their building. Their six-year-old brother was with his mother at the time.

The medical representative was reported to be in a stable financial condition, and police said there was no apparent dispute over money.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Medical rep kills twin daughters in Kanpur, calls police, arrested
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