Six minors held for stabbing 19-year-old to death in Samaypur Badli

New Delhi:Six minors, aged between 14 and 16, have been apprehended days after they stabbed a 19-year-old man to death following a dispute near his house in Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area, police said on Sunday.

Police said CCTV footage and local enquiry helped trace the accused, who were trying to evade arrest.

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The victim, identified as Rajeev Singh, 19, lived in MCD colony in Samaypur Badli area with his parents and two siblings. The minors also lived in the same colony.

Police at the Samaypur Badli station received a call at 7.44 pm about the assault.

Hareshwar Swami, DCP (outernorth) said, “The victim was found lying in a pool of blood and was taken to MAX Hospital in Shalimar Bagh by locals where he succumbed to his injuries. The incident stemmed a day before the incident when a group of boys had gathered near the victim’s house.”

The boys were playing on the street when the victim and his father scolded them. One of the accused, aged around 15, called his grandmother who tried to intervene. The victim then allegedly passed derogatory remarks against her, added police.

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{{^usCountry}} On Tuesday evening, around 7:30 pm, the minors returned to the victim’s street and stabbed him twice with a knife, the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesday evening, around 7:30 pm, the minors returned to the victim’s street and stabbed him twice with a knife, the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said CCTV footage and local enquiry helped trace the accused, who were trying to evade arrest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said CCTV footage and local enquiry helped trace the accused, who were trying to evade arrest. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} All the accused were caught from different areas till Saturday. The knife used by the 15-year-old has been seized. His friends have also been booked for murder and assault, said an officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All the accused were caught from different areas till Saturday. The knife used by the 15-year-old has been seized. His friends have also been booked for murder and assault, said an officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “During questioning, the accused said he was upset about the alleged derogatory remarks about his grandmother,” added the DCP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During questioning, the accused said he was upset about the alleged derogatory remarks about his grandmother,” added the DCP. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said raids are being conducted to identify other associates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said raids are being conducted to identify other associates. {{/usCountry}}

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