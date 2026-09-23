Meerut lawyers strike work over HC bench demand

Lawyers in Meerut began a strike on Wednesday to press for the long-standing demand for a high court bench in western Uttar Pradesh, with advocates staying away from judicial work and staging protests across the court premises. The agitation has received support from lawyers in 22 districts of western Uttar Pradesh.

For representation only (PTI)

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The decision to launch the strike was taken at a meeting of lawyers on Tuesday. Since Wednesday morning, advocates raised slogans, demonstrated and kept away from court proceedings.

Banners carrying the slogan “No Bench, No Vote” have been put up at the entrances of the court complex. Lawyers have also decided to prohibit all BJP elected representatives from entering the court premises.

At Tuesday’s meeting, it was further decided that the process of withdrawing Vakalatnamas filed by lawyers representing current and former BJP elected representatives in various courts, including MP-MLA courts, would be initiated.

Office-bearers of the Meerut Bar Association criticised the chief minister and BJP elected representatives from the district, alleging that they had made no efforts or extended support towards the establishment of a high court bench in western Uttar Pradesh.

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{{^usCountry}} The association also decided that its members would not represent any political representative in future in matters related to the demand for a high court bench. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The association also decided that its members would not represent any political representative in future in matters related to the demand for a high court bench. {{/usCountry}}

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The Meerut Bar Association also decided to seek the early termination of the membership of all BJP-linked elected representatives associated with the association.

Meanwhile, lawyers announced that a meeting of the Central Struggle Committee would soon be convened in Saharanpur to discuss the demand for a High Court bench. A joint meeting with office-bearers of the United Traders Association and other city-based associations is also planned.

The agitation, however, has led to differences among lawyers, with advocates supporting the BJP opposing the decisions taken at the meeting. Office-bearers of the two bar associations are expected to withdraw vakalatnamas from courts, a move that could trigger further opposition from lawyers supporting the BJP.

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