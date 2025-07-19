Meerut: Over 11K CCTVs, AI surveillance to boost Kanwar Yatra security

This year, the Kanwar Yatra is under unprecedented surveillance, with security measures matching those of Mahakumbh. The Uttar Pradesh Police, led by additional director general of police (ADG) zone Bhanu Bhaskar, has set up a high-tech control room in Meerut, connected to over 11,000 CCTV cameras, ensuring 24/7 monitoring across several districts. Police at the central control room in Meerut. (SOURCED)

For the first time in Kanwar Yatra, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being employed for smart crowd management in selected districts. It enables real-time monitoring of crowd density, early identification of potential risks, and dynamic control of crowd flow to prevent bottlenecks or stampedes. Police officials noted that AI was successfully used during the Maha Kumbh and is now being deployed once again to ensure the safe and smooth movement of lakhs of Kanwariyas.

“AI helps identify possible threats well in advance, enabling timely intervention,” said an official from the control room. “It also plays a key role in managing crowd pressure and minimising wait times at congested locations.”

High-resolution CCTV cameras equipped with night vision have been installed along key routes of the Kanwar Yatra. The district-wise distribution includes: Muzaffarnagar with the highest at 5,459 cameras, followed by Meerut with 1,401, Bulandshahr with 1,147, Saharanpur with 850, Baghpat with 758, Hapur with 757, and Shamli with 710 cameras.

The footage from these cameras is streamed directly to the central control room in Meerut, where personnel continuously monitor real-time activity across both the Meerut and Saharanpur ranges.

To further strengthen security, face detection cameras have also been deployed on the Kanwar routes. These advanced cameras can recognise faces and cross-check them with police databases of known criminals and miscreants. If a match is found, an alert is instantly sent to the police, enabling field units to swiftly detain the suspect and hand them over to the concerned police station.

“This is a major step in pre-emptive policing,” said ADG. “It ensures that anti-social elements can be intercepted even before they cause any disruption.”

The control room operates in two shifts, ensuring 24x7 vigilance. Based on live footage, areas with higher concentrations of Kanwariyas receive priority monitoring. Muzaffarnagar, currently the busiest stretch of the Yatra route, is under special focus, he added.

In addition to physical monitoring, the control room is also responsible for social media surveillance, helping detect and respond to any misinformation, provocative content, or logistical complaints that may arise online during the Yatra.

ADG emphasised that the objective is to ensure a seamless pilgrimage experience for the devotees. “From AI-powered visual media monitoring to advanced CCTV coverage, everything is being done to maintain peace and order during the Kanwar Yatra,” he said. “This system allows us to act swiftly and provide pilgrims with a secure and efficient environment.”