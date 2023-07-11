Founder of Paramdham Nyas booked for rape; ashram denies charges

MEERUT The patron of Paramdham Nyas and originator of ‘Janeu Kranti’, Chandramohan, has been accused of raping a disciple in his ashram, which is situated in Valeedpur village under Daurala police station. For representation only. (HT Photo)

A case under IPC sections 328, 376 and 506 been registered against Chandramohan at the Daurala police station on July 7 as per directions of Upper Civil Judge (judicial) court of Meerut.

When asked about it, sub-inspector Saleem Ahmad, who is investigating the case, skirted related questions saying, “An investigation is underway. Therefore, I can’t share anything about the case.”

The 30-year-old complainant is the husband of the alleged rape victim. He has said that his wife, who was also a disciple of the Chandramohan, was raped four days before the day they got married (April 24, 2019).

Chandramohan called the woman inside his room and allegedly raped her after intoxicating her with spiked prasad, says the FIR. After the rape, he allegedly threatened the woman of dire consequences if she told anyone about it.

The complainant was associated with the ashram since 2011 and he even left his home in 2018 to serve Chandramohan full time. It has also been mentioned in the FIR that it was Chandramohan who selected the woman for the complainant.

The FIR adds that the woman never told anyone about the alleged crime for days after the wedding. However, when her husband insisted her to explain the reason behind her silence, she narrated her ordeal.

The complainant also said that when he told senior ashram officials about the incident, they tried to hush him and brush the matter under the carpet. Receiving no help, he approached police.

It is worth mentioning that the complainant himself is a gangrape accused. He has two other legal cases pending against him. The complainant has even served three years in jail and is out on bail.

Countering allegations, the media in-charge of the ashram, Satish, has claimed that charges levelled against Chandramohan are baseless. Satish said that the complainant has lodged the FIR only to blackmail Guruji (Chandramohan) and the ashram.

