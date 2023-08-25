Meerut bullion trader loot case: Two held after encounter, 5.85 lakh recovered

The Meerut police arrested two criminals of Ambala after an encounter on Thursday night. The two were involved in looting ₹13.5 lakh from a bullion trader and his worker on August 19. The arrested criminals have been identified Rahul Vaid and Raja of Ambala in Haryana. For representation only (HT File Photo)

In the shoot-out, one criminal sustained bullet injuries to his leg, and the police recovered ₹5.85 lakh, two country-made firearms and a car from their possession.

Circle officer of Kotwali area Amit Rai said that four criminals had been involved in looting the bullion trader. Another accomplice, Bunti Parcha of Meerut, defaulted his bail in another case and lodged himself in jail after committing the loot.

“Raids are being conducted to nab the last man, Rohit of Meerut,” said Rai, who said that Rahul and Bunti had spent time together in jail and they hatched a conspiracy to loot bullion trader, Sanjeev Kumar Verma.

He said that the police received a tip-off that Rahul and Raja would be travelling to Meerut to meet Rohit. Police laid a trap on Thursday morning to arrest them. Police teams spotted a car near the City Railway Station at around 9 pm and directed it to stop but people in it opened fire.

In the exchange of fire, one of them sustained bullet injuries to his leg while his aide managed to escape, who was later nabbed after combing operations were launched.

Police recovered ₹3 lakh from Rahul Vaid and ₹2.85 lakh from Raja. They told the police that they had gone to Delhi after committing the loot and went to Ambala from there.

