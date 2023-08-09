Police bust gang slaughtering stray cows for Delhi hotels, 4 held

MEERUT Police have busted a gang involved in the illicit supply of beef to Delhi-based hotels. The gang was involved in slaughtering stray cows in the Sardhana area of the district. Four members of the gang have been apprehended by the police.

Four members of the gang have been apprehended by the police. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arun Yadav, a resident of Bamheta in Ghaziabad, has been identified as the mastermind behind the operation. In addition to Arun Yadav, three of his accomplices have also been arrested -- Mohit from Ghaziabad, Durham Prasad Giri from Charni Vihsr Colony in Badalpur, Noida, and the driver Kasif from Sardhana.

Shiv Pratap Singh, the Circle Officer of the Sardhana area, said that the arrested individuals were sent to jail on Wednesday following the filing of a case against them at the Sardhana police station in Meerut.

The cop further said that the gang consists of ten members, and raids are being conducted to apprehend the remaining six members.