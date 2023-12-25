Meerut: Three die by suicide, one saved in two incidents

A couple hanged themselves while another couple jumped into the Ganga canal. Villagers rescued the drowning woman while the man was still missing, police said. Passerby rescued the woman while the man was still missing. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

In the first incident, the bodies of a 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were found hanging with a single rope in the jungle of a village in Ramraj area of Meerut district on Sunday afternoon, they added.

In the other incident, a 24-year-old man and his 20-year-old girlfriend jumped into the Ganga canal near Sivaya village in Jani area on Sunday afternoon, they said. Passerby rescued the woman while the man was still missing.

Sanjay Singh, circle officer of Sardhana area in Meerut, said the woman was undergoing treatment and her condition was fine. Divers were trying to trace the man, the CO added.