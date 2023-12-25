close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / Meerut: Three die by suicide, one saved in two incidents

Meerut: Three die by suicide, one saved in two incidents

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Dec 25, 2023 07:17 PM IST

The woman was undergoing treatment and her condition was fine while divers were trying to trace the man.

A couple hanged themselves while another couple jumped into the Ganga canal. Villagers rescued the drowning woman while the man was still missing, police said.

Passerby rescued the woman while the man was still missing. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
Passerby rescued the woman while the man was still missing. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

In the first incident, the bodies of a 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were found hanging with a single rope in the jungle of a village in Ramraj area of Meerut district on Sunday afternoon, they added.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In the other incident, a 24-year-old man and his 20-year-old girlfriend jumped into the Ganga canal near Sivaya village in Jani area on Sunday afternoon, they said. Passerby rescued the woman while the man was still missing.

Sanjay Singh, circle officer of Sardhana area in Meerut, said the woman was undergoing treatment and her condition was fine. Divers were trying to trace the man, the CO added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out