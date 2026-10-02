Meerut welcomes Parul Chaudhary fresh from Asiad feat

Athlete Parul Chaudhary received a grand welcome on Friday as she returned home after winning two bronze medals for India at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Athlete Parul Chaudhary being welcomed in Meerut on Friday (HT Photo)

An Uttar Pradesh Police team escorted Parul from Delhi airport to Meerut along with a police band. Her homecoming celebrations began at the Kashi toll plaza, where her coach Gaurav Tyagi, sports officials and other supporters gathered with flower garlands to welcome the athlete.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police personnel, including officials from Brahmapuri circle and personnel from Partapur and Kankerkhera police stations, were also present at the toll plaza as part of the arrangements. Parul was presented with a bouquet and felicitated by police officials. Women police personnel also took selfies with the athlete during the welcome.

Parul was subsequently taken to her native Iklauta village in a procession. Residents turned out in large numbers to welcome her, while her family and villagers had made special arrangements for a felicitation ceremony.

Parul won bronze medals in both the women’s 3,000-metre steeplechase and 5,000-metre events at the 2026 Asian Games. In the steeplechase, she clocked 9:08.67 to improve her own national record and secure the bronze medal. She later clocked 15:14.61 in the 5,000-metre event to claim another bronze.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The latest achievement means Parul has now won four medals across two editions of the Asian Games. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest achievement means Parul has now won four medals across two editions of the Asian Games. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

At the 2023 Asian Games, she won gold in the women’s 5,000-metre event and bronze in the 3,000-metre steeplechase. At the 2026 edition, she added two bronze medals in the same events.