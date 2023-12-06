close_game
News / Cities / Others / Meerut-based company wins ‘Best Sports Brand of the Year’ award

Meerut-based company wins ‘Best Sports Brand of the Year’ award

ByS Raju
Dec 06, 2023 06:48 PM IST

This award stands as a testament to Sareen Sports Industries’ unwavering commitment to excellence in crafting top-quality sports equipment.

MEERUT The Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) bestowed the prestigious ‘Best Sports Brand of the Year’ award upon Sareen Sports Industries, the city’s leading cricket equipment manufacturing company, during a splendid ceremony held in Delhi on Monday.

Jatin Sarin, the company’s Managing Director. (HT Photo)
Jatin Sarin, the company’s Managing Director. (HT Photo)

Industry leaders, sports enthusiasts, and distinguished guests were present to witness the acknowledgment of Sareen Sports Industries for its outstanding achievements in sports manufacturing and innovation.

Jatin Sarin, the company’s Managing Director, said, “This award stands as a testament to Sareen Sports Industries’ unwavering commitment to excellence in crafting top-quality sports equipment. The company’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation and maintaining the highest standards of quality has rightfully earned it a prominent position at the pinnacle of the sports industry.”

Upon accepting the award, Sareen expressed gratitude and said, “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing athletes with best-in-class sports equipment and will continue to innovate and excel in the years to come.”

He further added that the “Best Sports Brand of the Year” award represents a significant milestone for Sareen Sports Industries, reflecting not only its commitment to quality but also its impact on the sports landscape.

