Meham DSP suspended for allowing unauthorised access of visitors to Ram Rahim

The Haryana government on Monday placed Meham DSP Shamsher Singh Dahiya under suspension for allowing unauthorised access of visitors, including two women to Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim during his travels for medical examination to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on July 13.

The Dera head is serving life sentence at Rohtak’s Sunaria jail for raping two of his disciples. Dahiya was the officer in-charge of the security detail during some recent out-of-prison visits of the Dera head.

The government order said, “The governor of Haryana is pleased to place the services of Shamsher Singh, HPS, DSP/Meham, under suspension with immediate effect. During suspension, he will be entitled to subsistence allowance as admissible under Rule 83 of the Haryana Civil Services (General) Rules, 2016, and his headquarter will be in the office of DGP Haryana, Panchkula. He will not leave the station without prior permission of the competent authority.”

Rohtak DSP Sajjan Kumar, in a communication to the Rohtak SP, wrote that during a July 13 visit to AIIMS, New Delhi, four persons including two women were given unauthorised access to the Dera chief on the hospital premises.

Kumar said when he objected to the presence of these persons citing security risks and protocol, he was told by Dahiya that he got a phone call from Chandigarh to facilitate the meeting of the Dera head with these persons.

DSP Kumar had said that after completion of medical examination and tests at AIIMS, the Dera chief boarded Dahiya’s vehicle on the way back to Rohtak prison.

As per Kumar’s communication, the vehicle with the Dera chief on board made multiple unscheduled stops and two women were also allowed to board the vehicle.

Kumar wrote that while Dahiya claimed of getting telephonic directions from Chandigarh to facilitate the access, he felt that it was a mere ploy to mislead his fellow cops.