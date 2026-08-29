The health department has sought details of infrastructure and faculty status, requirements for modern medical equipments as per the specification of the National Medical Commission (NMC) for increasing the under graduate (UG) MBBS seats to 250 and PG seats to 150 in next three years for upgrading the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Hospital (MGMMCH) here to a super speciality hospital as also starting robotic and spinal surgery there under a project worth ₹394 crore, officials said on Friday.

MGMMCH, Jamshedpur (HT FILE)

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“We have reviewed the availability and required modern medical equipments, faculty, specialist doctors, infrastructure, digitisation of services as well management system etc. from MGMMCH principal Dr Sanjay Kumar and superintendent Dr Balram Jha in view of increasing the UG seats to 250 and PG seats to 150 there during next three years. They have been asked to prepare to start robotic surgery and spinal surgery as well. All required machines will be made available to MGMMCH for these purposes under the ₹393.91 crore fund the state Cabinet has approved,” Ajay Kumar Singh, health secretary, told HT on Friday.

Singh also said the civil surgeons of the districts had been instructed to the start preparation for turning the district sadar hospitals into multi-speciality hospitals.

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{{^usCountry}} “They have been directed to hold meetings under the DCs and bring out advertisements for the recruitment of specialists doctors. We are going to appoint 125 hospital managers to strengthen the hospital management system. Each district will have two hospital managers. While one community health centre (CHC) will be upgraded and get a hospital manager and all the sub-divisional hospitals will also have hospital managers each. A 50-bed maternity and child hospital with 10 doctors will also be started in the districts,” added Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They have been directed to hold meetings under the DCs and bring out advertisements for the recruitment of specialists doctors. We are going to appoint 125 hospital managers to strengthen the hospital management system. Each district will have two hospital managers. While one community health centre (CHC) will be upgraded and get a hospital manager and all the sub-divisional hospitals will also have hospital managers each. A 50-bed maternity and child hospital with 10 doctors will also be started in the districts,” added Singh. {{/usCountry}}

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MGMMCH presently has 150 MBBS seats and 52 PG seats. The state government has initiated the process to add 100 MBBS seats and 48 PG seats more under the ₹394 crore upgrading project.

“The MGMMCH management has been asked to report the current status of seat-increase application with the MMC, status of ICU, SNCU, blood bank and blood storage and separation capacity, number of doctors, health staff, paramedical staff, nurses, lab technicians, human resources etc. The Jharkhand State Building Corporation (JSBC) will prepare the detailed project report for 500-bed super-speciality hospital on the MGMMCH Sakchi campus and modern library and hostels and such infrastructure etc.,” a senior health official said.

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