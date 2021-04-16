Home / Cities / Others / Midnight fire at Ludhiana slum leaves four families homeless
others

Midnight fire at Ludhiana slum leaves four families homeless

While none of the occupants was hurt, a few pigeons kept in a cage in one of the shanties died in the incident
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 07:33 PM IST
Four shanties were completely destroyed in the blaze. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Four families were left shelterless after their hutments were burned down in a fire near the railway lines on Jassian Road on Thursday midnight.

While none of the occupants was hurt, a few pigeons kept in a cage in one of the shanties died in the incident.

The fire was first noticed by one of the slumdwellers around 1.30am and the fire brigade was contacted.

“The families rushed out to safety and we all started throwing water at the fire. One of the hutments was razed to stop the flames from spreading to other structures. Meanwhile, the fire brigade also arrived and doused the blaze,” said Gurwinder Singh, who alerted the fire department.

Firefighter Harmel Singh said two trucks were rushed to the spot from the fire wing headquarters near railway station and Haibowal fire station, and the flames were extinguished after two hours.

Four shanties, containing household goods, clothes, furniture, electronic articles and cash, were gutted, he said, adding that the cause behind the fire was not immediately clear.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

J&K Police arrest, disengage services of woman officer for ‘glorifying militancy’

Bihar mulls centralised vigil of school teachers’ recruitment for greater transparency

Parts of Kashmir witness drop in temperature after continuous rains

Odisha demands 25 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine in single lot over intermittent supply
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP