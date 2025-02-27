Millions converge at Sangam for Mahakumbh’s grand finale

On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, the final bathing ceremony of Mahakumbh marking the culmination of the 45-day long religious fair, the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj resonated with the sweet tinkling of cymbals, holy chants, and vibrant colours as devotees from across the country gathered for the last ritualistic bathing of Mahakumbh 2025. A view of Triveni Sangam during sunset as devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Mahashivratri and the last day of Mahakumbh (ANI)

The final bathing festival saw an overwhelming number of pilgrims with millions making their way to this revered confluence, marking a spiritually enriching and historic moment.

After taking a holy dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati, devotees flocked Shiva temples across the city to perform Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva.

Pilgrims from distant places are especially drawn to the ancient Shiva temples of Prayagraj, eager to offer prayers and perform rituals steeped in tradition. To ensure the smooth conduct of these sacred proceedings, the fair administration had implemented stringent security measures at all major temples.

As it was the last auspicious bathing day, crowds began assembling on the banks of the Sangam from Tuesday midnight. While some devotees patiently awaited the Brahma Mauhurta (5.09 am to 5.59am), the most sacred time for the holy dip, many took the plunge into the sacred waters before the scheduled hour, seeking divine blessings.

Among the countless devotees were four friends from Siliguri, West Bengal, who made a unique journey to Prayagraj.

Dressed in identical bright yellow dhotis, Akash Pal (MNC employee), Abhijit Chakraborty (content writer), Raja Sonwani (pharmaceutical professional), and Abhishek Pal (lawyer) were united by their shared devotion to Mahashivratri at Mahakumbh. Expressing his excitement, Akash Pal said, “We are friends who drove from West Bengal to Prayagraj. When our vehicle permit ended, we walked the remaining distance to reach the Sangam. It is an exhilarating experience to be part of this magnificent gathering, especially on such a sacred day.”

The four friends also carried saffron-coloured containers to take Ganga Jal back home. These friends represent a sea of devotees who have come from all across the country to witness and participate in the historical spiritual gathering.

The sacred festival attracted not just Indian pilgrims but also devotees from neighbouring Nepal. Among them were four teenagers—Manish Mandal, Rabbaj Mandal, Arjun Mandal, and Deepak Sahni—who travelled with their uncle Domi Sahni to take the holy dip on Mahashivratri.

Wearing uniform tunics featuring Lord Shiva’s image, and ‘Mahakal’ inscribed gamchhas, they expressed their deep spiritual connection. Speaking about their journey, Domi Sahni shared, “We are from Janakpur, Nepal, a place deeply connected to Goddess Sita. Our city is also home to the Jahnavi temple. After completing our bath here, we will proceed to Ayodhya to seek blessings from Lord Ram.”

The group undertook a long journey from Janakpur to Jayanagar, finally reaching Prayagraj via Indian Railways.