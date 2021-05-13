Minister Ashu reviews arrangements at Jawaddi Covid centre in Ludhiana

Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday visited the newly set up 50-bed Covid care centre at Jawaddi community health centre to take stock of the arrangements.

The staff at the centre apprised the minister and MP of the facilities being provided to Covid patients. They also interacted with doctors, nursing staff and others and lauded them for their selfless service to humanity in this hour of crisis.

They said the district administration and officials were working tirelessly to augment health infrastructure to deal with the spike in virus cases. They added that 50 beds with oxygen support have been set up at this level-II Covid treatment centre.

Appealing to the people not to be complacent about Covid guidelines, the cabinet minister said, “We must strictly adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour as the first line of defence against the infectious disease.”

Ashu said there is no dearth of oxygen, Remdesivir and other vital drugs and would not tolerate hoarding.

Stating that there was no need to panic, MP Bittu said the Punjab government was better prepared to deal with the pandemic and pulling out all stops to tackle the second wave.

