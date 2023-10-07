Minor allegedly raped, murdered by relative in Ghaziabad; suspect arrested: Cops

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped, murdered, and her body thrown off the house terrace in Ghaziabad city on Friday, police said, adding they have arrested the suspect. The 27-year-old arrested accused is the minor’s relative, said police. (Representative Photo)

Police said the incident took place on Friday night, and the body of the minor was recovered around 2am on Saturday.

The girl had come to visit her maternal grandparents’ house, around 10 km from her parent’s residence, and was staying there for the past 15 days, police said, adding the suspect’s house is adjacent to the girl’s maternal grandparents’ house in Ghaziabad city.

“She went missing on Friday night. It was about 10.30pm when we started looking for her. We searched our terrace but could not find her anywhere,” said the girl’s maternal uncle.

“Some children in the locality said that she was called by the relative who lives in the adjacent house. When we questioned him, he tried to evade questions. We then called the police,” he said.

Police said that the suspect is a married man with children but his wife does not stay with him due to some marital discord.

“We picked up five suspects, including the prime accused in connection with the incident. After detailed questioning, one of them admitted that he subjected the girl to sexual abuse and killed her when she threatened to reveal the acts to her family. He also said that he threw her body on the adjacent terrace of the girl’s maternal grandparents’ house and went back to sleep,” said Nipun Agarwal, deputy commission of police (DCP) (city).

The police said that they recovered slippers worn by the girl from the suspect’s room and also a towel which probably has biological evidence.

“We roped in forensics and gathered evidence to build a strong case. The girl’s throat also had a deep injury mark, which seems to be inflicted by nails. After the girl was found dumped on the terrace, she was rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared her brought dead. We have sent the body for autopsy, and the report will reveal whether she was strangulated or smothered,” added DCP Agarwal.

Police said that they have received a complaint from the girl’s parents and will be filing a first information report soon in which the accused will be charged under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

