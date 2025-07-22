Minor held for murdering 7-year-old near KMP Expressway

Gurugram: A 16-year-old boy was apprehended on Monday for allegedly murdering a seven-year-old child, whose body was found with multiple stab wounds near the green belt along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Kalwadi village, officials from Bilaspur police station said. A 16-year-old boy was apprehended on Monday for allegedly murdering a seven-year-old child, whose body was found with multiple stab wounds near the green belt along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Kalwadi village. (HT PHOTO)

The minor suspect allegedly killed the boy with a pair of scissors attacking him nearly 18 times on Saturday evening, due to a grudge against the child for exposing a mobile phone theft about two months ago. This, in turn, led to the accused being forced to apologise to the victim’s father, police said.

During preliminary questioning, the juvenile confessed to luring the child identified as Ashish, to an isolated spot and stabbing him 18–20 times before fleeing. He was tracked and apprehended from Kalwadi village in Nuh district late on Sunday evening.

“The suspect has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and further investigation is underway,” said Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar.

Kumar said that the juvenile had helped in the search and even called the police on Sunday morning to check if the body had been found.

According to police, the body of Ashish Kumar, was spotted on Sunday afternoon, in the green belt near Kalwadi village along the KMP Expressway near Bilaspur. Locals informed the police control room. Tauru police arrived initially, but as the area falls under Bilaspur police station, the local police took over.

A forensic team, fingerprint experts and a duty magistrate were called to the spot to collect evidence. A blood-stained pair of scissors, believed to have been used in the murder, was recovered from the spot. The body was sent to the Gurugram civil hospital for a post-mortem examination.

In his complaint to the police, the victim’s father, who lives with his family on rent in Fatehpur village, said both he and his wife work for a delivery company in Pathredi. On the evening of July 19, his wife returned home around 7pm and assumed Ashish was playing with friends. Later, the father left for work at 8pm. On July 20, while returning home, he heard about a child’s body being found near the Kalwadi bus stand. Upon visiting the scene, he identified the body as his son’s. The child had visible stab injuries on his chest and forehead.

The father told the police that about two months ago, a mobile phone had gone missing from their home. Ashish had informed him that the phone was with a boy in the neighbourhood. He confronted the boy and retrieved the phone, following which both Ashish and the father asked the boy to apologise. Investigators said the humiliation caused by this incident allegedly prompted the boy to plan the child’s murder.