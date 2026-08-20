Kavaratti, The family of one of the two police personnel who are missing since August 11 after their police boat met with an accident during patrolling, has asked the Lakshadweep administration to seek help from Keralam in the search operation.

Missing Lakshadweep policeman's kin want Keralam help in search at sea

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Mohammed Naseeb K M, brother of missing Police Constable Nabeel K M, has written to the District Collector of Kavaratti requesting him to seek additional help from Keralam because of its geographical proximity to the islands and extensive experience in maritime emergencies as well as search and rescue.

Besides Nabeel , who hails from Kavaratti, Police Constable Hidayathulla K C, 49, from Andrott, also went missing in the incident near Suheli, an uninhabited island in Lakshadweep.

Official sources said that a third personnel, Umar Farooq, a native of Amini Island, survived after swimming to safety.

Naseeb said that Keralam "may have additional personnel with specialised experience, vessels, diving capabilities, equipment or other resources that could potentially complement the ongoing efforts in Lakshadweep".

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{{^usCountry}} "At this critical stage, if additional support from Keralam or any other nearby agency could provide even a small advantage to the ongoing search, we would be deeply grateful if such a possibility could be considered," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "At this critical stage, if additional support from Keralam or any other nearby agency could provide even a small advantage to the ongoing search, we would be deeply grateful if such a possibility could be considered," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He also made it clear that it was not a demand, but a humble suggestion from the family which is "desperately hoping" that every possible avenue will be explored.

Naseeb also appreciated the ongoing search operations by the administration, police, Coast Guard, fishermen and all other agencies to find the two police personnel.

A large-scale search operation for the two missing personnel is underway.

A helicopter has been deployed for the search, while boats operated by local fishermen from Kavaratti are also helping to look for them.

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